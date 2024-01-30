Music videos, social media play major role in DC shootings, report finds

Music videos and inflammatory social media posts have been a driver of shootings in D.C. recently, according to a report released this week by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

Music videos and inflammatory social media posts have been a driver of shootings in the nation’s capital in recent years, according to a report released this week by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, an independent agency in D.C. that identifies local public safety challenges.

Researchers spoke with street outreach workers, violence interrupters and more than 70 police officers in D.C. who were “selected for their particular knowledge and expertise of gun violence.”

Among those who were interviewed, there was nearly unanimous agreement on the primary driver of gun violence.

“There is a deadly mix of group/crew/gang members making music videos taunting or disrespecting their rivals that are posted on social media, and those videos spark or further inflame neighborhood conflicts that escalate into shootings,” according to the report. “While the music videos were identified as the primary issue, other comments and pictures posted to social media by group members also lead to shootings.”

Additional leading causes of shootings include drug sales and drug use, robberies, personal disputes — such as fighting over a young woman — and the increased availability of firearms, the report found.

Homicides have risen gradually in the District since 2017.

“The homicide rate in D.C. was about 180% higher in 2022 than it was in 2017,” according to the report. “Unlike most of the country, D.C. experienced an even higher rate of homicides in 2023.”

Specifically, researchers examined 406 homicides and 587 nonfatal injury shootings in 2021 and 2022. They found that victims and suspects were primarily male, Black and between the ages of 18 and 34.

Nearly 91% of victims and suspects in homicides and 88% of victims and suspects in nonfatal shootings were male.

“About 95% of victims and suspects in homicides and 94% of victims and suspects in nonfatal shootings were Black, despite Black residents comprising only 46% of the overall population in the District,” according to the report.

Roughly 60% of homicide victims and suspects and 59% of nonfatal shooting victims and suspects were between the ages of 18—34

“Of all adult and juvenile homicide and nonfatal shooting victims, 61% had prior criminal justice system involvement,” the report found. “Of all adult and juvenile homicide and nonfatal shooting suspects, 82% had prior criminal justice system involvement.”

The report outlined recommendations, including establishing a “clear citywide strategy that focuses intentional, structured and intensive intervention efforts on those individuals identified as being at very high risk of gun violence involvement.”

Researchers said D.C. police should hold “a weekly review of all shootings that occurred in the previous seven days.”

“A group of 30—50 officers most knowledgeable about shootings, in addition to staff from supervision agencies, should discuss every shooting incident, determine if there is a likelihood of retaliation,” researchers said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.