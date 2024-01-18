DC residents find dream home in new affordable housing development

It features 108 units of affordable housing, two market rate units and a ground floor retail space.

The big chunk of land in Northwest D.C. that sat vacant right across from the Shaw-Howard University Metro station for decades has now been turned into a mixed-use development that, on Thursday, the city officially cut the ribbon on.

“We engaged the community early and often, and we were able to incorporate the community’s feedback and vision,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “We get to deliver a project that we know residents are excited about.”

The property, known as Station U & O, is almost entirely affordable housing, reserved for families making up to 60% of the median family income.

It features 108 units of affordable housing, two market rate units and a ground floor retail space.

One of the residents, Kiviette Bouknight, stepped into her home and screamed with joy.

“This is the first time I’m seeing my unit and I’m excited,” Bouknight said. “I have an island in my kitchen. I’ve never had an island before. I love it.”

Residents have access to a fitness center, lounges and a penthouse clubroom with city views.

“Maximizing District-owned land, particularly property near a Metro station and neighborhood amenities like the Shaw Library, is an important opportunity,” said Nina Albert, D.C.’s acting deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

According to a statement from Bowser’s office, the development was made possible in part through a $24.58 million low-income housing tax credit investment from the DC Housing Finance Agency.

Additional financing came from a $15.6 million loan from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, which works to create affordable housing units in the D.C. region.

“Rising prices in the Shaw neighborhood have made it too expensive for some longtime residents,” said Christopher Donald, CEO of the DC Housing Finance Agency. “Station U & O will ensure that some of the residents have an opportunity to remain in the neighborhood with reasonable housing costs.”

