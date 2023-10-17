$500K in grants for affordable housing awarded, with help from Amazon

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Board of Directors has approved $500,000 in grants for seven D.C.-area projects addressing the need for more affordable housing near transit centers in the region.

The grants were awarded through the COG Housing Affordability Planning Program, one of many projects in the D.C. region being funded by the Amazon Housing Equity Fund.

The small, flexible grants are up to $75,000, and made available to both local governments and nonprofit housing developers.

This round of grants go to diverse communities — six will create new rental projects with affordability restrictions, and one to address the need for long-term affordable homeownership.

Grant recipients include:

Arlington County and APAH — $75,000 for Crystal House

Arlington County and Wesley Housing — $75,000 for 750 23rd Street South

Loudoun County and APAH — $75,000 for the phase one of the Avonlea senior housing project

City of College Park and College Park City-University Partnership — $75,000 to the College Park Community Preservation Trust

The District and the NHP Foundation — $75,000 for Elm Garden Apartments

The District and Jubilee Housing — $75,000 for KEB Pre-Development for Returning Citizens

City of Alexandria — $50,000 for Duke Street Housing Inventor

Amazon has also committed funding to COG’s next round of grants.

The $2 billion Amazon Housing Equity Fund has committed to helping fund the building of 20,000 affordable homes in its three hubs in the D.C. region, Nashville region and Washington state.