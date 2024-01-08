French bulldog puppy reportedly stolen in DC — yes, again

Dax, a 10-week-old French bulldog was last seen in his owner's parked vehicle on Sunday night, according to D.C. police.

A French bulldog puppy was stolen in Northwest on Sunday amid a series of dognappings that D.C. police have investigated over the past several weeks.

His owner left the vehicle parked in the 1000 Block of U Street Northwest at around 7:45 p.m. When Dax’s owner returned “a short time later,” police said the vehicle’s rear passenger window was broken and the puppy was gone.

Police have asked anyone with information about Dax to call the department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. The department offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in D.C.

Multiple dognappings last weekend in D.C.

It comes amid a string of similar crimes, with at least 11 dognappings investigated by D.C. police over the past month.

On Saturday, police said eight American Bulldog puppies were stolen out of a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of U Street Southeast in the Anacostia area. Seven of the eight missing puppies were found on Sunday after a “community member” brought the animals to a police station.

Police are still searching for the eighth pup.

Also on Saturday, police arrested and charged 24-year-old Kyrie Holmes for the robbery of a French bulldog named Mocha on Dec. 22. The 1-year-old dog has been reunited with her owner.

Police continue searching for suspects in other recent dognappings, including the theft of a 7-month-old pitbull named Lola that was taken during a burglary on New Year’s Eve in which police said her owner was also assaulted. The dog was turned into police and reunited with its owner on Jan. 2.

Days before that, another French bulldog, Tyson, was stolen from its owner in Southwest. D.C. Police told WTOP that Tyson was still missing.

