7 of 8 puppies found after being stolen in DC dognappings

Seven of the eight American Bulldog puppies that were stolen over the weekend have been found, D.C. police said Sunday night.

Authorities cited a “community member” who brought the pups to a district station. The eighth pooch is still being sought.

Thank you to a community member who found seven of the eight puppies this evening and safely returned them to a district station. We are still looking for the last missing puppy. Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. https://t.co/gGJfnPck9N pic.twitter.com/y978FBgQNu — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 8, 2024

This latest canine robbery brings the District’s grand total of dogs stolen in just over two weeks to at least 10.

On Saturday, D.C. police said the owner of a push-to-start car had parked their vehicle in the 1700 block of U Street SE, in the Anacostia area, with the eight bulldogs inside.

The owner told police they stepped away from the vehicle with their keys around noon, but when they returned, the vehicle, along with the dogs, was gone.

Officers said they’ve located the vehicle but are still searching for the pups. No suspect has been identified.

This incident is the latest in a string of dognappings that have been plaguing pooch owners across the area.

Saturday police also saw the arrest of 24-year-old Kyrie Holmes for the robbery of a dog named Mocha on Dec. 22. Mocha has since been returned home, but was taken when vandals approached her owner at gunpoint — after she tried to sell Mocha online.

Before that, a 7-month-old Pitbull named Lola was taken in a burglary on New Year’s Eve.

Two suspects forced their way inside the victim’s home on the 100 block of Atlantic Street in Southeast, took Lola and fled the area. Police said the dog’s owner was assaulted, as well.

Two days after she was taken — a “concerned citizen” turned Lola in to D.C. police, not knowing she was the missing dog, according to a news release. She has been reunited with her owner.

No suspects have yet been determined in the robbery of Lola or the eight American Bulldogs.

