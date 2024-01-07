Grande arrest made in Mocha dognapping

D.C. police said a suspect in the dognapping of the French bulldog Mocha was arrested.

Mocha, a 1-year-old French bulldog that was stolen in Southeast D.C. (Courtesy D.C. police) Mocha, a 1-year-old French bulldog that was stolen in Southeast D.C. (Courtesy D.C. police) French bulldogs may be able to (metaphorically) breathe a little bit easier, after D.C. police said a suspect in the dognapping of Mocha was arrested.

Kyrie Holmes, 24, of Southeast, was arrested Friday for armed robbery in the December snatching of the Frenchie.

Mocha was stolen on Dec. 22 at around 3 p.m. from the 3300 block of 14th Place in Southeast, after her owner put her up for sale online.

Police said the puppy vandals approached the owner and took the dog at gunpoint.

Mocha has since been reunited with her owner.

Another French bulldog, Tyson, was stolen from his owner in Southwest D.C. just days before this incident. Police said the suspect broke a window, entered the home while the owners were out and stole both property and the dog.

D.C. police told WTOP that Tyson is still missing.

French bulldogs have been stolen in D.C. on several occasions, including two stolen just days apart in November. French bulldogs have been targets in incidents throughout the United States as well, with the breed often worth upward of four-figures.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the police department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

WTOP’s Dana Sukontarak contributed to this report.

