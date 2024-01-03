‘Concerned citizen’ returns puppy taken during New Year’s Eve burglary

After a New Year's Eve burglary, a D.C. puppy has been reunited with its owner.

Lola, a 7-month-old black and white pit bull was taken on the last night of 2023. Two suspects forced their way inside the victim’s home on the 100 block of Atlantic Street in Southeast, took the dog and fled the area. Police said the dog’s owner was assaulted, as well.

Two days later on Tuesday, a “concerned citizen” turned in a dog to D.C. police, according to a news release. Police contacted the owner, who confirmed that it was indeed Lola. The two are now back together.

Police are still looking for more information on what happened. Anyone with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to charges or an arrest.

