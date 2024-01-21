DC Water lifts boil water advisory alert

DC Water has lifted the boil water advisory that affected a large swath of Northwest D.C. following a water main break on Friday evening.

The District agency said it was a “precautionary notice to customers in the impacted area to boil water that may be ingested due to water of unknown quality in this localized area of the system. Do not drink the water without boiling it first.” It first reported a potential break at 31st Street and Aberfoyle Place early Friday afternoon.

The agency distributed free bottled water for drinking and cooking Friday night at Catholic University in Northeast and multiple University of the District Columbia buildings.

The potential issue was that “fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the distribution system.” DC Water said “bacteria and other disease-causing contamination such as viruses and parasites can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.” WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

