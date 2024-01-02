2nd suspect arrested in fatal Mother’s Day shooting of DC 10-year-old

A second D.C. teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the fatal Mother's Day shooting of 10-year-old Arianna Davis.

Monday afternoon, D.C. Police Identify the 10-year-old girl as Arianna Davis. (Courtesy D.C. police)

D.C. police said 19-year-old Dallas McKinney, of Southeast, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder while armed. He’s now the second 19-year-old arrested in Davis’ killing.

The shooting happened in May of last year around 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hayes Street in Northeast D.C. Davis was riding in the right side of the rear passenger seat of her family’s white Jeep rental when she was shot in the head during a barrage of gunfire.

After the shooting, Davis’ family drove her to a nearby D.C. Fire and EMS station and she was rushed to the hospital. She died three days later.

Investigators identified McKinney as a suspect through shell casings, social media posts and phone records.

According to court records, a 9 mm cartridge casing recovered from the scene at Hayes Street was linked to a casing found at the scene of an April 2022 shooting in which McKinney was also arrested. The 9 mm casing was also linked to a shooting that occurred less than two weeks after Davis’ killing, which happened in the same block of Talbert Street where McKinney used to live.

Police linked McKinney to the other man arrested in the case, 19-year-old Koran Gregory, through posts on social media. According to court records, an individual resembling McKinney appears in a rap video alongside Gregory and is holding various firearms throughout the video.

Police said McKinney and Gregory are seen together in numerous other Instagram posts made by an account linked to Gregory.

During their search through Instagram, investigators turned up a message with a phone number connected to McKinney. Police executed a search warrant for phone records associated with that number. The number was linked to McKinney’s mother and was tracked through phone calls to the same area where three shooting suspects were seen in surveillance video before and after the murder, according to court records.

During an interview with police, one person identified McKinney as one of the three suspects seen in that surveillance video.

Police are still looking for other suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

