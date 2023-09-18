Man charged in fatal Mother’s Day shooting of 10-year-old DC girl

19-year-old Koran Gregory of Southeast D.C. has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

A 19-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Arianna Davis, who was struck by gunfire while riding in the back seat of her family’s car on Mother’s Day, according to D.C. police.

Koran Gregory, of Southeast D.C. has been charged with first-degree murder while armed, acting D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith announced at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Gregory was arrested on unrelated firearms offenses in D.C. on Monday and was not charged with Davis’ killing until he was in police custody, according to Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau Carlos Heraud.

Police believe Gregory and “at least one other individual exchanged gunfire,” striking Davis. The search for other suspects is ongoing, and the reward for information leading to any additional remains $45,000, police said.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on May 14 in the 3700 block of Hayes Street in Northeast D.C.

After the shooting, Davis’ family drove her to local D.C. Fire and EMS station and she was rushed to the hospital. She died three days later.

Community tips and video evidence were “instrumental” in identifying a suspect, Heraud said. Police did not provide specific details on the tips they received.

Community support is still sought in identifying additional suspects, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

