12-year-old arrested after stealing electric bike and car with four other suspects, DC police say

A 12-year-old boy was arrested last week after D.C. police say he stole an electric bike and then a car in September 2023. The boy was in a group with four other suspects that allegedly attacked two people before stealing their vehicles.

Officials said in a Tuesday news release that the stealing spree began at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2023 in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest. Five suspects attacked a person who was standing next to his electric bicycle, stealing the bike and attempting to flee with it.

A bystander who was parking his car nearby heard the bike owner yelling for help and came to his aid, according to authorities.

One of the suspects jumped into the bystander’s car as the other suspects surrounded him and began to assault him. Police said they took his car keys and fled in his vehicle.

One of the suspects, a 12-year-old boy, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob and theft of an automobile on Jan. 18, 2024.

Police did not said if the rest of the suspects have been identified and arrested.

This case remains under investigation.

Police are currently offering $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest or conviction of any of the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.