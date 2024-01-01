1 teen dead, another injured after shooting near Deanwood Metro

A teenager was killed and another injured during a Monday afternoon shooting in Northeast D.C.'s Deanwood neighborhood, according to police.

A teenager was killed and another injured during a Monday afternoon shooting in Northeast D.C.’s Deanwood neighborhood, according to police.

The two teens were traveling northbound inside a stolen Kia on Minnesota Avenue, when, at around 3:30 p.m., another vehicle pulled up next to them and at least one person inside opened fire.

“It appears to be a light-in-color Acura sedan. It has very distinctive damage to the front, side and rear,” D.C. Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South Ramey Kyle said during a news conference. “We’re asking for the public’s help to take a look at the image of this car, if somebody out there knows something about this car, we’re asking the public for any help that they can give.”

The two teen males were struck by the gunfire. One of them died, police said, and the other was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening. Kyle said it appears there were other people inside the stolen Kia who ran off and police are looking for them as possible witnesses to the shooting.

Kyle said D.C. police are also working with the Prince George’s County Police Department to get more information on the theft of the Kia, which occurred in Prince George’s County.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.