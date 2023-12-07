Live Radio
WATCH: Behind the ice sheet: See how the National Gallery’s Sculpture Garden Ice Rink is made

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

December 7, 2023, 9:04 AM

Ice skating with friends and family is a popular activity this time of year.

But have you ever wondered how an ice rink is made?

In the latest edition of ‘Matt About Town,’ WTOP’s Matt Kaufax heads to one of the District’s often-forgotten rinks near the National Mall to get an exclusive, first-ever look behind the curtain.

The National Gallery’s Sculpture Garden Ice Rink is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday to Saturday.

