Police: Victim identified in Northeast DC hit-and-run

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

December 16, 2023, 8:18 PM

D.C. police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run in Northeast’s Kingman Park neighborhood.

The victim was 54-year-old Maurice Oliver, of Northeast D.C., police said in a Friday news release.

According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown vehicle hit Oliver while moving westbound in the 2500 block of Benning Road Northeast shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Oliver was standing in the street at the time of the crash, police said. The car that hit him fled the scene.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

