Man arrested and charged in fatal shooting of DC man inside social services building

D.C. police have identified the person shot dead inside a private social services building in Northeast on Friday.

Surveillance footage from a shooting at DC Doors in Northeast D.C. was included in court documents filed on Dec. 2, 2023. (Courtesy D.C. Superior Courts)

Brandon Lewis, 23, was at DC Doors in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, just before 6:40 p.m. when the shooting took place.

Clarence McKnight, 22, was arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed on Friday, police said in an update Sunday.

Officers responding to the scene found Lewis with serious gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the department.

Information provided to the court by prosecutors alleges that Lewis was not armed when the shooting took place. Photos and court documents show several others in the line of fire when gunshots rang out.

Medical examiners determined Lewis was shot three times in the back and once in the side before first responders could take him to a hospital, according to court documents obtained by WTOP.

He was pronounced dead less than an hour after the shooting took place.

A preliminary hearing for McKnight has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 13.