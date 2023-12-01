1 dead inside Northeast DC social services agency

A man is dead after a shooting Friday night inside a private social services agency in Northeast D.C., police said.

Police said, just after 6:30 p.m., they responded to DC Doors on 900 Rhode Island Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said no arrests have been made but they’re looking for a suspect. They ask those with information to call them at 202-727-9099.

This is the second shooting to take place in Northeast in a week following a shooting on Nov. 25 which left a 34-year-old man dead.

Below is a map where the shooting took place: