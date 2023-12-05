How to get free digital tracking tags amid rise in DC carjackings

The tracking tags will be distributed by D.C. police on Tuesday and Wednesday, but only for those living in certain police service areas.

D.C. residents can get digital tracking tags, like AirTags, that help locate vehicles for free this week amid a rise in carjackings in the District.

The tracking tags will be distributed by D.C. police on Tuesday and Wednesday, but only for those living in certain police service areas. They are:

PSA 107, which includes Independence Avenue

PSA 507, which includes Benning Road

Residents of those police service areas can receive the tracking tags at the RFK Stadium parking lot 3 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release, police will install the tag into the resident’s vehicle and help set up the tracking tag into their mobile device as part of the second phase of a pilot program.

You can find which PSA you’re in by visiting the D.C. police website.

D.C. police, along with Mayor Muriel Bowser, started the first phase of the pilot program in early November to help combat carjackings.

Police said that putting these tracking tags inside vehicles will help them by “assisting in locating and recovering stolen vehicles and holding those responsible accountable.”

“The word will also get out that this is not a community to come in and steal cars because it won’t be worth your while,” Bowser said after launching the pilot program.

Over 900 carjackings have been reported in the city this year, according to D.C. police data.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.