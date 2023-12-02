DC man sentenced to 16 years for armed carjacking at Southeast gas station

A D.C. man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in an armed carjacking at a gas station in Southeast last year.

Prosecutors said that 38-year-old Andrew Patrick was found guilty last September of an armed carjacking offense that carries a 15-year mandatory-minimum sentence.

On Sept. 22, 2022, a woman drove her 2005 Chevy Suburban to a gas station on Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. when Patrick forced her to give up her keys at gunpoint, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She pleaded for him not to harm her but he “pushed the victim into her vehicle, grabbed her keys, and drove off in her car,” a release outlined.

Later that day, police caught Patrick in the woman’s car after a license plate reader identified the woman’s tags when he drove through Northeast. Police also discovered an unregistered gun in the car, prosecutors said.

The woman gave a powerful testimony at the sentencing hearing saying how the event impacted her life and how it hurt her deep “in her soul.”

In addition to Patrick’s armed carjacking sentence, he will serve five years for possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, three years for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one and a half years for carrying a pistol without a license, one year for possession of an unregistered firearm and one year for unlawful possession of ammunition, prosecutors said.

After his sentence is completed, he will serve five years of supervised release.