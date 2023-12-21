Man charged in fatal stabbing of DC woman arrested in Indiana

A man wanted in the deadly attack on a woman in Northwest D.C. Tuesday has been apprehended in Indiana.

A man wanted in the deadly attack on a woman in Northwest D.C. Tuesday has been apprehended in Indiana.

Alberto Valle-Carranza, 54, of Northwest D.C. was located and arrested in Michigan City, Indiana, Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder while armed, a D.C. police news release said. The police report lists the weapon used as an “ax/hatchet.”

Just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, police said they responded to the 1200 block of 11th Street in Northwest for a report of a domestic disturbance.

There, police found 31-year-old Reyna Garcia-Lopez suffering from stab wound injuries, police said. She died at the scene.

Police said Valle-Carranza will be extradited to D.C., where he will face charges.