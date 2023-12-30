DC man arrested, charged in fatal Southeast shooting

A D.C. man has been arrested and charged in a shooting that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man last month.

Tremon Jackson, 20, of Southeast D.C., was arrested Thursday and charged with second degree murder while armed, according to a release from D.C. police.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 4, officers responded to the 1400 block of L Street in Southeast for a report of a shooting. There, they found Charles Towles, of Southeast D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

D.C. Fire and EMS personnel were called, but police said “all lifesaving efforts failed,” and Towles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 16.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.