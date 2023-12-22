DC Council chairman introduces bill aimed at reducing violent crime

As shootings continue to plague the District, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson introduced a new crime bill that would reduce violent crime in the city.

As shootings continue to plague the District, city lawmakers are looking for ways to keep its residents safe — and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson wants to lead the charge against violent crime in the city.

Mendelson introduced legislation this week called “Evidence-Based Gun Violence Reduction and Prevention Act of 2023,” which includes five areas of focus.

Violent crime is occurring at levels not seen in the District since the early 2000s. We can and must do better to fight violence and protect our residents. So today, along with 7 of my colleagues, I’m introducing the Evidence-Based Gun Violence Reduction & Prevention Act of 2023 pic.twitter.com/fqOmdU55MV — Phil Mendelson (@ChmnMendelson) December 21, 2023

One area of focus is repeat offenders.

“The people that we … have in custody today are very likely tomorrow’s criminals,” Mendelson said.

Another area of focus targets blighted properties in the District. No measures are currently in the city code, Mendelson said.

Property owners would be required to clean up their properties, or the mayor’s office could step in to do it.

“It could be occupied or vacant properties where there’s a lot of criminal activity, such as illegal drug use or shootings,” Mendelson said.

The bill would also allow police to hire civilians to handle cold cases and property crimes.

“These are not volunteers. These are not just ordinary citizens. These are folks who would be employed by MPD but not as sworn officers,” Mendelson said. “The District, like jurisdictions across the country, is struggling with hiring sworn officers. There’s a lot of police work that doesn’t require a sworn officer.”