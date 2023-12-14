Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Apartment fire displaces 17,…

Apartment fire displaces 17, injures dog in Northwest DC

Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

December 14, 2023, 8:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A second-story fire at the 4000 block of Kansas Ave NW. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)
An apartment building fire Wednesday night displaced 17 people in the Petworth neighborhood of Northwest D.C., according to officials.

A spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP that firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue NW just after 6:30 p.m., where they found the second floor of a multi-unit building on fire.

About 60 firefighters were able to bring the fire under control pretty quickly, but most people in the six-unit building were unable to return to their apartments.

Animal control was also called to assist with a dog that needed vet care due to suspected smoke inhalation.

The dog was taken to an emergency vet and the Red Cross was called to assist the 17 displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Below is a map of where the fire took place.

Terik King

Terik King is an Associate Producer for WTOP. New to the news industry, before joining WTOP he held roles producing podcasts, unscripted television and content for MTV, the NFL and independent documentary production companies.

terik.king@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up