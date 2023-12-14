Apartment fire displaces 17, injures dog in Northwest DC

An apartment building fire Wednesday night displaced 17 residents in the Petworth neighborhood of Northwest D.C.

A second-story fire at the 4000 block of Kansas Ave NW. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) A second-story fire at the 4000 block of Kansas Ave NW. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) An apartment building fire Wednesday night displaced 17 people in the Petworth neighborhood of Northwest D.C., according to officials.

A spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP that firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue NW just after 6:30 p.m., where they found the second floor of a multi-unit building on fire.

About 60 firefighters were able to bring the fire under control pretty quickly, but most people in the six-unit building were unable to return to their apartments.

Animal control was also called to assist with a dog that needed vet care due to suspected smoke inhalation.

The dog was taken to an emergency vet and the Red Cross was called to assist the 17 displaced residents.

Working Fire 4000 block Kansas Ave NW. Fire 2nd floor 2 story middle row building. Fire knocked down. Checking for extension. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/P2nkKMI0tF — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 13, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Below is a map of where the fire took place.