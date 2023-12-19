Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 19 residents displaced by…

19 residents displaced by apartment fire in Northeast DC

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

December 23, 2023, 11:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Fire in an apartment on the 1200 block Meigs Place NE.(Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)
Nineteen people have been displaced after a Northeast D.C. apartment building fire early Saturday morning.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said it got a call about the apartment fire in the 12-hundred block of Meigs Place in Northeast, near Gallaudet University, and arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said the fire started in a storage area in the lower level of the building, but ultimately spread to the two floors above and the attic.

There are no injuries reported, but 19 people have lost their home and are being assisted by the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grace Newton

Grace Newton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She also works as an associate producer for NPR Newscast. Grace was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in D.C. since 2018. Grace graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in art history in 2022.

grace.newton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up