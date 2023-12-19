19 residents displaced by apartment fire in Northeast DC

Nineteen people have been displaced after a Northeast D.C. apartment building fire early Saturday morning.

Fire in an apartment on the 1200 block Meigs Place NE.(Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Fire in an apartment on the 1200 block Meigs Place NE.(Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Nineteen people have been displaced after a Northeast D.C. apartment building fire early Saturday morning.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said it got a call about the apartment fire in the 12-hundred block of Meigs Place in Northeast, near Gallaudet University, and arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said the fire started in a storage area in the lower level of the building, but ultimately spread to the two floors above and the attic.

Working Fire 1200 block Meigs Pl. NE. Fire 2nd floor with extension to attic 2 story occupied apartment building. Checking adjacent buildings for possible extension in attics. No reports of injuries. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/0WeWQloPho — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 23, 2023

There are no injuries reported, but 19 people have lost their home and are being assisted by the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.