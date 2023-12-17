17-year-old shot in targeted attack near DC school, police say

A 17-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning near KIPP DC College Preparatory School in Northeast, according to police.

D.C. police said a car pulled up at around 10:28 a.m. on Brentwood Parkway near the school and opened fire, hitting the teenage boy and leaving him with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. A spokesperson for the school initially said the 17-year-old was not a KIPP student, but D.C. police later said the teen does attend the school.

Investigators found about 14 shell casings at the scene. Police said the shooting targeted the teen boy.

“This is a targeted, yet another targeted event involving a juvenile. We don’t know whether the shooter was a juvenile or an adult,” D.C. assistant police chief Andre Wright said. “We can tell from the footage, and from everything else we found out subsequently, that this particular sedan and the occupants of it, for some reason, wanted to shoot and attack this young man.”

D.C. police are looking for a white Hyundai Elantra with a male driver. Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place: