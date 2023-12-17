17-year-old arrested in DC carjacking of FBI agent

Investigators received an anonymous tip and spoke with witnesses, leading them to identify the teen. The tipster told police the teen is an Area 71 gang member.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the November carjacking of an FBI agent in Northeast D.C., according to court documents that also reveal more details about what happened.

Authorities said two carjackers pulled a gun on the agent in the 100 block of 12th Street NE near Lincoln Park at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, as the agent was getting out of her vehicle.

According to court records, the agent told investigators she was knocked to the ground as she was standing by her driver’s side door and zipping up her coat. The agent told police she looked up and saw someone pointing a handgun at her and demanding her keys.

At one point, according to court documents, the agent told police she remembers wrestling with the gunman over her keys and sustained a cut on her lip. The carjackers also took the agent’s phone before driving off in her vehicle, which had FBI-issued ammunition in the trunk, according to court records.

Police found the car a short time later around 4:10 p.m. and at least some of the stolen property was inside. Court records indicate that the agent said some of her ammunition was still missing.

Investigators pored through surveillance footage, tracked and recovered the agent’s cellphone, received an anonymous tip and spoke with witnesses — all leading them to identify the 17-year-old who has been arrested as the gunman in the carjacking, according to court documents. The tipster told police the teen is an Area 71 gang member.

Police searched the teen’s residence and found black Nike boots matching those worn during the carjacking, a handgun magazine and two boxes of 9 mm rounds of ammunition, according to court records.

The 17-year-old was charged as an adult and arraigned Tuesday on charges of armed carjacking, armed robbery and other weapons violations. He was ordered held without bond and is set to appear for a preliminary hearing Monday, Dec. 11.

Police are still looking for the other suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact D.C. Police at (202) 727-9099 or by texting a tip to 50411.