Police release video footage of suspects in FBI agent’s carjacking; offer $20K award

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 30, 2023, 3:11 PM

Authorities have released video footage of the two people suspected of carjacking an FBI agent in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday and are now offering a $20,000 reward.

Authorities said the two men pulled a gun on the agent in the 100 block of 12th Street NE near Lincoln Park at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, as the agent was getting out of an FBI vehicle. The two suspects then took off in the vehicle, which was later recovered later in the day.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office and the D.C. police Carjacking Task Force are investigating the incident.

The joint $20,000 reward from the FBI and D.C. police is for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or D.C. police at 202-727-9099. You can also text information to 50411.

Carjackings in D.C. have spiked this year — up 104%.

Earlier this month, Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter fired shots after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle.

In October, three armed assailants carjacked U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, of Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

