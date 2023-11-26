34-year-old man dies in Northeast DC shooting Saturday

Police in the District say they have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that took place in Northeast Saturday night.

In a news release, police said that around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast, for reports of a shooting victim.

On the scene, police said they found 34-year-old Daniel Lamont Adams, of Southeast, D.C., being treated by D.C. Fire and EMS for multiple gunshot wounds in front of the fire station on Florida Avenue.

Adams was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

He was shot about four blocks away in the 1700 block of Benning Road, police said.

There has been no information released regarding potential suspects for the fatal shooting. Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099, or to text 50411 to leave an anonymous tip.

Below is a map where the shooting took place:

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow contributed to this report.