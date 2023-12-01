CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Man dies after rescue from car submerged in Potomac River, police say

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

December 22, 2023, 7:24 AM

Officials search for any more victims from a submerged car in the Potomac River. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)
A man is dead after a vehicle was found in the Potomac River early Thursday morning, according to U.S. Park Police.

The federal agency said officers arrived at Ohio Drive SW in the area of the Memorial Bridge at about 12 a.m., after a car was found in the Potomac River. D.C. police and DC Fire and EMS helped locate the vehicle, and divers from both departments worked together to rescue a man from the submerged car.

The fire department posted on X at 12:48 a.m. that the man was in critical condition and had been transported to a hospital.

Park police told WTOP that the man later died.

No other passengers were found in the river or on the shoreline, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials also did not say how the car entered the river.

