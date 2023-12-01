Man dies after rescue from car submerged in Potomac River, police say

A man is dead after a vehicle was found in the Potomac River early Thursday morning, according to U.S. Park Police.

The federal agency said officers arrived at Ohio Drive SW in the area of the Memorial Bridge at about 12 a.m., after a car was found in the Potomac River. D.C. police and DC Fire and EMS helped locate the vehicle, and divers from both departments worked together to rescue a man from the submerged car.

The fire department posted on X at 12:48 a.m. that the man was in critical condition and had been transported to a hospital.

Park police told WTOP that the man later died.

Update Water Rescue Rock Creek Pkwy beneath Memorial Bridge in Potomac River. @DCPoliceDept divers with assistance from DC Fire & EMS have removed 1 victim from submerged vehicle in critical life threatening condition. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/aoJulriD1z — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 22, 2023

No other passengers were found in the river or on the shoreline, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials also did not say how the car entered the river.