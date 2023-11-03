Dozens arrested during Israel-Gaza protests at congressional offices

More than 50 people were arrested Friday during a protest at congressional offices calling for a cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Anti-war activists are arrested by U.S. Capitol Police for causing a disturbance in the Hart Senate Office Bldg., just as the Republican-controlled House approved a partisan $14.5 billion military aid package for Israel, but without humanitarian assistance for Gaza, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

More than 50 people were arrested Friday during a protest at congressional offices in D.C. calling for a cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

There were 56 arrests in total, according to U.S. Capitol Police. The protests happened at multiple, different offices and buildings, mostly Senate buildings.

All 56 protesters have been charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

The protests are all tied to calls for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. It is unknown whether the protesters are part of the same group.

The protests started around 10 a.m. and are ongoing, Capitol Police told WTOP, but have slowed down.

Protesters entered congressional buildings legally after going through screening and then started demonstrating. Authorities said they were warned multiple times to stop before being arrested.

All will be processed and released.

As WTOP’s Mitchell Miller reports, several protesters were taken out of a hearing room earlier this week as Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified about the situation in Gaza.

A group of people had red paint on their hands and raised them up during the hearing, to symbolize blood from the violence in Gaza.

Blinken was at times interrupted during his testimony, with some calling out for a cease-fire.

Last week, hundreds of protesters from Jewish groups urging a ceasefire filled Independence Avenue during evening rush hour, causing police to block off traffic.

The demonstration in the street followed a sit-in at the Cannon Office Building, where a large number of arrests were made.

The arrests come a day before a planned National March on Washington “Free Palestine” rally at Freedom Plaza slated for Saturday. Up to 30,000 are expected to participate, according to a permit application to the National Park Service.

D.C. police said there are no street closures expected for Saturday’s demonstration, but stick with WTOP for the latest on the 8s.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson and Mitchell Miller contributed to this report.