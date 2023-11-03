Dozens arrested during Israel-Gaza protests at congressional offices

A group of people had red paint on their hands and raised them up during the hearing, to symbolize blood from the violence in Gaza.
Blinken was at times interrupted during his testimony, with some calling out for a cease-fire.
Last week, hundreds of protesters from Jewish groups urging a ceasefire filled Independence Avenue during evening rush hour, causing police to block off traffic.
The demonstration in the street followed a sit-in at the Cannon Office Building, where a large number of arrests were made.
The arrests come a day before a planned National March on Washington “Free Palestine” rally at Freedom Plaza slated for Saturday. Up to 30,000 are expected to participate, according to a permit application to the National Park Service.
D.C. police said there are no street closures expected for Saturday’s demonstration, but stick with WTOP for the latest on the 8s.
WTOP’s Thomas Robertson and Mitchell Miller contributed to this report.
William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.