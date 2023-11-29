‘The prize of a lifetime’: DC music venues offer chance at year’s worth of free concert tickets

Two free tickets to every show at both the Atlantis and 9:30 Club in 2024 will be up for grabs.

Want free tickets to see some of your favorite bands all next year? The Atlantis and 9:30 Club in D.C. will make that dream a reality for winners of their annual holiday raffle.

To enter the raffle, donate canned goods, nonperishable food items or gently worn clothing at the 9:30 Club. Those who donate will receive one entry into the raffle per item, up to 10 items per day. Donations can be made during 9:30 Club’s regular box office hours or at any show during the month of December.

Monetary donations can also be made online, with contributors earning one entry per $5 donated. Online donations close Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

“Have the added excitement of potentially winning, really, the prize of a lifetime,” said Audrey Fix Schaefer, the director of communications at I.M.P concerts — which owns both venues.

Donations go to local nonprofits such as D.C. Central Kitchen, Martha’s Table, Sasha Bruce, Capital Area Food Bank and So Others May Eat.

“This is our community, and it’s our home,” Fix Schaefer said. “You can’t forget that we all need to contribute.”

Some of the artists already scheduled to play in 2024: Cold War Kids, Umphrey’s McGee, The Kills, Marc Broussard, Silversun Pickups and Matisyahu.

“It really is like being a kid in a candy shop looking at the schedule,” she said.

The raffle is in its 22nd year and last year they raised around $25,000, according to Fix Schaefer.

Grand prize einners will be selected Jan. 2.