Man fatally shot in the head in Northeast; DC police search for dark van

A man has died after being shot in the head on Thursday evening in Northeast and D.C. police are looking for a van believed to be connected to the homicide.

The man was critically injured when police arrived to the scene in the 2200 block of New York Avenue NE just after 5:15 p.m., a police spokesperson told WTOP.

He was brought to the hospital and later died, police said.

Police haven’t publicly identified the man who was fatally shot or any suspects. But officials are looking for an Astro Van that’s dark in color and has a different color sliding door. That van was last seen nearby the scene on New York Avenue, police said in a social media post.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Here’s a map of where police said it happened.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the department at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.