Group at DC’s pro-Israel rally raised $13 million for Israel

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia says it has raised about $13 million for Israel over the past four weeks.

Among those making the trip to D.C. for Tuesday’s large pro-Israel rally on the National Mall was the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, which has generated millions of dollars for Israel recently.

According to the group’s chief development officer, Sarah Solomon, the organization has raised about $13 million over the past four weeks.

“From the generosity of thousands of Philadelphians, we are grateful that we have been able to support Israel,” Solomon said. “We continue to stand by them and make sure that they have everything that they need.”

The money is going toward basic needs, including food, clothing, shelter and diapers for infants.

It is also funding bomb shelters and emergency equipment for first responders.

“We have a team of professionals on the ground in Israel that manage our annual investments, and they are working to determine the most urgent needs,” Solomon explained.

The group’s CEO, Michael Balaban, said “the needs of Israel continue to grow.”

“You’ve got over 200,000 individuals displaced, so the needs are there and we’ve been focused on raising those dollars,” Balaban said.

Supporters of Israel rallied by the tens of thousands on the National Mall under heavy security on Tuesday, voicing solidarity in the fight against Hamas and crying “never again.”

The “March for Israel” offered a resounding and bipartisan endorsement of one of America’s closest allies, as criticism has intensified over Israel’s offensive in Gaza, set off by the bloody Hamas incursion on Oct. 7.

Overlooking a sea of Israeli and U.S. flags, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, came together on the stage and, with Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, joined hands.

“We stand with Israel,” Schumer chanted.

Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza in the surprise incursion Oct. 7, killing more than 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostage.

Israel has responded with weeks of attacks in Gaza, which have killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.