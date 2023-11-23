DC police identify man shot, killed in gunfire exchange with US Park Police

A Northeast D.C. resident was pronounced dead at a local hospital Wednesday after a shooting in the 1100 block of M Street Northwest, police said in a news release.

D.C. police have released the name of the person killed after allegedly fleeing U.S. Park Police officers Wednesday, sparking a deadly exchange of gunfire.

Turell Delonte Campbell, a 30-year-old Northeast D.C. resident, was pronounced dead at a local hospital Wednesday after a shooting in the 1100 block of M Street Northwest, police said in a news release.

Campbell encountered Park Police in the area of 12th Street and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from Park Police spokesperson Sgt. Thomas Twiname.

Multiple officers were at the location when Campbell was identified as a suspect in a “drug violation” within Park Police jurisdiction, according to Twiname.

Authorities said that both Campbell and a Park Police officer in pursuit were shot near the 1100 block of M Street NW, but didn’t have additional information on who shot first or why the chase turned deadly.

“As far as how the gunfire was exchanged, that will come out through the investigation as they review footage,” Twiname said early Wednesday evening.

A weapon identified by police as Campbell’s firearm was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

“Both the officer and the individual were shot and transported to local hospitals,” D.C. Police said in their statement. “The officer is listed in stable condition and is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

The department said it plans to release body camera footage pending a review and investigation.