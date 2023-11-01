1 dead, US Park Police officer wounded in gunfire exchange in Northwest DC. Here’s what we know

It happened in the area of 12th Street and M Street NW at around 2:30 p.m.

The shooting happened near the area of 12th and M Streets in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli Police are on the scene of a shooting that left an officer and another person injured. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli Police are on the scene of a shooting that left an officer and another person injured. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A U.S. Park Police officer is recovering in the hospital and another person has died after an exchange of gunfire Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C., authorities said.

The incident began as what Park Police spokesperson Sgt. Thomas Twiname called a “drug violation” in the area of 12th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW at around 2:30 p.m.

Multiple Park Police officers were at the scene, which the department said was near a park area under its jurisdiction.

Twiname said the person fled police officers on foot before gunfire was exchanged between a single officer and the suspect.

“As far as how the gunfire was exchanged, that will come out through the investigation as they review footage,” the spokesperson said during a 5 p.m. press conference.

Police said the suspect they were attempting to apprehend was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The Park Police officer who fired shots also sustained injuries, but is currently conscious, Twiname said.

The officer was shot multiple times in the torso and the legs, the spokesperson said. He has also been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Park Police policy.

An investigation by U.S. Park Police including a review of body camera footage is ongoing, according to Twiname. That investigation, he said, will further detail if the suspect was in a vehicle or traveling on foot when the initial stop occurred.

WTOP Traffic reports that M Street is closed between 11th and 12th Streets NW for the investigation.

Here’s a map of the area where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.