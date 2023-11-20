DC adds speed cameras to many new locations in safety push

The cameras will be placed along stretches of major roads, such as Florida, Rhode Island and New York avenues, among others.
The locations were selected, DDOT said, because they’re “High Injury Network” areas. Those are sites where data analysis has revealed speeding is a safety issue.
Once signs that say speed is photo-enforced go up, speeders who are caught by the cameras will be given warnings for 30 days. Once that period ends, speeders will be fined.
Fees will range from $100 to $500, DDOT said, depending on speed.
All of the speed cameras have a deployment timeline of this month, according to a DDOT news release.
The locations getting the speed cameras include:
- 4500 Block Benning Road SE southeastbound
- 2500 Block Benning Road NE southeastbound
- 2400 Block Benning Road NE northwestbound
- 4900 Block Georgia Avenue NW southbound
- 5700 Block Georgia Avenue NW southbound
- 1500 Block Rhode Island Avenue NE southwestbound
- 2400 Block Wisconsin Avenue NW northbound
- 2400 Block Wisconsin Avenue NW southbound
- 300 Block New York Avenue NW eastbound
- 300 Block New York Avenue NW westbound
- 400 Block Florida Avenue NW northwestbound
- 600 Block Florida Avenue NW southeastbound
- 2500 Block Southern Avenue SE northeastbound
- 4600 Block Texas Avenue SE northbound
- 3900 Block Southern Avenue SE northeastbound
- 5000 Block Southern Avenue SE southwestbound
- 5100 Block Southern Avenue SE northeastbound
- 1400 Block Pennsylvania Avenue SE northwestbound
- 1100 Block North Capitol Street NE northbound
- 2500 Block North Capitol Street NE northbound
- 5500 Block North Capitol Street NW southbound
- 600 Block New York Avenue NW eastbound
- 600 Block New York Avenue NW westbound
- 2200 Block Georgia Avenue NW southbound
- 2500 Block Georgia Avenue NW southbound
- 2600 Block Georgia Avenue NW northbound
- 1000 Block U Street NW eastbound
- 1400 Block U Street NW eastbound
- 1500 Block U Street NW eastbound