DC adds speed cameras to many new locations in safety push

The District's Department of Transportation will put speed cameras up in areas around the city where speeding is a safety risk.

D.C.’s Department of Transportation will be deploying speed cameras to 29 new areas around the city in an effort to combat speeding.(WTOP/Scott Gelman) D.C.’s Department of Transportation will be deploying speed cameras to 29 new areas around the city in an effort to combat speeding.(WTOP/Scott Gelman) D.C.’s Department of Transportation says it’s deploying speed cameras to 29 new areas in an effort to combat speeding in parts of the city where it has been identified as a safety issue.

The cameras will be placed along stretches of major roads, such as Florida, Rhode Island and New York avenues, among others.

The locations were selected, DDOT said, because they’re “High Injury Network” areas. Those are sites where data analysis has revealed speeding is a safety issue.

Once signs that say speed is photo-enforced go up, speeders who are caught by the cameras will be given warnings for 30 days. Once that period ends, speeders will be fined.

Fees will range from $100 to $500, DDOT said, depending on speed.

All of the speed cameras have a deployment timeline of this month, according to a DDOT news release.

The locations getting the speed cameras include: