3 French Bulldogs dognapped in Southeast DC armed robbery

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

November 15, 2023, 9:46 AM

Three French Bulldogs were stolen in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday morning and police are asking for the public’s help in finding three suspects in the armed robbery.

The dogs — named Chewy, Coco and Buttercup — were taken from their owner as he was walking them in the 5200 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast around 4 a.m.

The suspects in the robbery brandished a firearm and forced the man to give up his dogs, police said.

The dogs can be seen in the photo below:

Three French Bulldogs — Chewy, Coco and Buttercup — were stolen during an armed robbery as their owner walked them in Southeast D.C. Nov. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police)

Chewy is described as an 18-pound female with brown fur; Coco is described as a 30-pound female with white fur; and Buttercup is described as a 25-pound female with brown fur and spots.

Police have asked anyone with information to call the department at (202)-727-9099 or text 50411.

