3 French Bulldogs dognapped in Southeast DC armed robbery

Three French Bulldogs were stolen in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday morning and police are asking for the public’s help in finding three suspects in the armed robbery.

The dogs — named Chewy, Coco and Buttercup — were taken from their owner as he was walking them in the 5200 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast around 4 a.m.

The suspects in the robbery brandished a firearm and forced the man to give up his dogs, police said.

The dogs can be seen in the photo below:

Chewy is described as an 18-pound female with brown fur; Coco is described as a 30-pound female with white fur; and Buttercup is described as a 25-pound female with brown fur and spots.