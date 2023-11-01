1 dead in Northeast DC shooting as police search for suspect

A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Wednesday evening and police are on the lookout for a suspect.

Police said 38-year-old Carlos Javier-Blanco Fernandez was found with gunshot wounds when police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 5 p.m. near the 2200 block of New York Avenue.

Fernandez was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police have yet to release further details about the incident or potential suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call them at 202-727-9099 as there will be a reward of up to $25,000.

Below is a map where the shooting took place: