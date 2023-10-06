Woodbridge man turns himself in for hit-and-run scooter crash in DC

A Virginia man turned himself in to authorities after striking a D.C. man on a scooter and fleeing the scene last month.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Danny Vasquez, of Woodbridge, turned himself to D.C. police for striking and critically injuring 29-year-old Stephen Grasty on Sunday, Sept. 3, according to police.

Vasquez, driving in a silver Chevrolet Camaro, hit Grasty on 14th Street, SW while he was on an electric Lime scooter. He then fled the scene but was followed by a witness who called police while reading off his license plate number.

Grasty was taken to a local hospital after suffering a broken neck, broken leg and had trauma to his head. He has since been discharged from the hospital for his injuries.

Now, a month later, police were able to track down Vasquez from a witness testimony and the passenger mirror part that fell off when he hit Grasty.

As a teenager, Grasty was literally the poster child for street safety in the District. He was the face you may have once seen on Metro buses as part of the region’s Street Smart campaign to cut down on pedestrian deaths.

“My son was left for dead in the middle of the street,” his mother, Shelly Grasty, told WTOP’s news partners 7News.

Police said Vasquez was charged with leaving after colliding.

