Person of interest sought in death of woman pushed in front of vehicle on U Street

D.C. police have released surveillance footage showing a person of interest in the death of a woman in Northwest earlier this month.

Early on the morning of Oct. 14 around 4:20 a.m., the victim, identified as 30-year-old A’nee Roberson, was assaulted and allegedly intentionally pushed in front of an oncoming vehicle, which struck her in the 900 block of U Street NW. Officers in the area were flagged down by witnesses and transported Roberson to a hospital where she later died.

The vehicle that hit her stayed on the scene and was later determined to not be involved in the initial assault, according to police. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

The person of interest can be seen in surveillance footage wearing a dark Michael Kors hoodie and red and white sneakers.

Roberson identified as a transgender woman, which has caused the LGBTQ+ community to demand justice for her death. Friends, family and other loved ones gathered Wednesday night at a vigil honoring the legacy and life of Roberson outside of Nellie’s Sports Bar.

“A’nee, up until last week, was the way she wanted to be,” said her father, Gary, at the vigil as reported by NBC Washington.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone that provides information in this case. Police can be contacted at (202) 727-9099 or by text at 50411.