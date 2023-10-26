Off-duty DC Housing Authority officer in ‘critical’ condition after being shot by speeding driver

The off-duty D.C. Housing Authority officer who was shot by another driver in Ivy City while on his way to work Tuesday is in "critical but stable condition," D.C. police said.

The off-duty D.C. Housing Authority officer who was shot by another driver in Ivy City while on his way to work Tuesday is in “critical but stable condition,” D.C. police said in a news release Thursday. New details have also emerged that explain what led up to the shooting.

The officer was shot in the stomach around 5 p.m. in the 2300 block of New York Avenue NE.

Police haven’t publicly named a suspect. The officer who was shot has only been identified as a 27-year veteran of the organization, according to Deputy Housing Authority Police Chief Steven Spencer.

What led up to the shooting?

The off-duty officer was driving his personal vehicle when a silver, two-door Honda Accord pulled up behind him “at a high rate of speed,” police said.

The officer slowed down and the Honda’s driver pulled up alongside him. Police said when the officer “motioned for the Honda to move on,” the driver aimed a handgun at him.

“As the officer grabbed his handgun, the driver fired at him, striking the officer. The officer returned fire,” D.C. police stated in a news release.

After the shooting, police said the driver of the Honda went northbound toward Montana Avenue Northeast.

The officer drove to the D.C. Housing Authority Police Department Headquarters in Northeast. He was taken to the hospital in “critical but stable condition,” police said. His weapon was recovered by police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.