Off-duty DC Housing Authority officer shot in Ivy City; roads reopen

An off-duty D.C. Housing Authority officer was shot in Northeast, with the ensuing police investigation temporarily closing a stretch of New York Avenue.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of New York Avenue near the intersection with Montana Avenue. A “secondary scene” involved in the shooting is located a short distance away in the 1600 block of Walt Lincoln Way NE in the Ivy City neighborhood, according to police.

The sergeant, only identified as a 27-year veteran of the organization, was driving in his personal vehicle on his way to work when he was struck in the stomach, according to Deputy Housing Authority Police Chief Steven Spencer. He is conscious and breathing after being transported to an area hospital, police said.

Both inbound and outbound lanes of New York Avenue were closed Tuesday evening between Montana Avenue and Bladensburg, leading to jammed traffic on a key route in and out of D.C. The affected roads were reopened as of about 7:45 p.m., according to WTOP Traffic Reporter Ralph Fox.

Police said they are looking for a silver/gray two-door Honda Accord with Maryland tags and heavily tinted windows, which was last seen on New York Avenue going toward Montana Avenue. Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue their investigation into this incident.

While police were investigating the shooting on the inbound lanes, a car caught on fire in the outbound lanes, the WTOP Traffic Center reported.

“So lots of hurdles to clear and a struggle on New York Avenue with diversions in place for in- and outbound traffic,” WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said.

Below is a map of the area near where the shooting took place:

WTOP’s Ana Golden and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.