DC teen teaches fashion and business to fellow high schoolers

When she couldn't find a fashion club, a D.C. teen decided to create an organization that teaches fellow students how to sew.

Since the 4th grade, 17-year-old Aniya Coffey has enjoyed making her own clothes. So, when she couldn’t find a fashion club at her high school or Ward 8 neighborhood, the teen decided to teach fellow students how to sew.

She launched an organization called Blisx DC a few months ago at her school, Phelps Architecture, Construction and Engineering High School in northeast D.C.

“There aren’t any programs available for students because a lot of kids don’t have access or money to pay for these programs,” she told WTOP. “I love fashion design and I wanted to make an impacting change in my community.”

Her fashion group is free for students. So far, about 15 boys and girls learn how to design, sew and use patterns during their lunch break at Phelps High.

Aniya received a $500 grant from D.C. Public Schools last summer to create her nonprofit organization. It was the seed money she needed to launch.

“I bought a bunch of sewing machines, patches and anything I could think of,” she said.

She also has an adult co-teacher, as all school clubs are required to have an adviser.

Aniya said it’s important for students to learn how to sew, which seems to be a lost art.

“Ever since they took Home Ed out of school, a lot of kids don’t even know how to sew a patch in their own clothes,” the high school senior said. “Even if you don’t go as far as making your own clothing, they should learn that skill.”

But that’s not all she wants fellow students to learn. Aniya said an important component of her program is teaching leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

“In most schools, they don’t even have financial literacy classes,” she said. “For those who are interested in being fashion designers, a heavy aspect of that is to be an entrepreneur. And, when it comes to leadership, I always believe that ‘if not you, then who is going to do it?’”

Aniya graduates from Phelps High School this year. She plans to select a college in the area so she can continue her newly founded organization.

Aniya said one of her main goals before heading off to college is to expose the Blisx DC students to a fashion week in New York.

“New York is the fashion capital,” she said. “Most students don’t have the luxury of going outside of D.C. So, to be able to provide that is my big goal.”