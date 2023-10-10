DC synagogues pray for peaceful end to Israel-Hamas conflict

As missiles rain down over Israel, people of Jewish faith thousands of miles away in the District are praying for the safety of their loved ones.

On Friday night, missiles and armed tanks from the Palestinian militant group Hamas from Gaza, marked yet another escalation in the decadeslong conflict between Palestine and Israel. Since then, hundreds have died with the death toll only continuing to rise.

In D.C., the Washington Hebrew Congregation in Cathedral Heights held a vigil Monday to mourn and show support for Israel.

Sacred music filled the old temple on Macomb Street as senior Rabbi Susan Shankman led a group in prayer. She told the mourners they must still have hope for a peaceful ending.

“We pray for strength and security and peace for our brothers and sisters in Israel. As we pray for an end to bloodshed, as we pray for peace for all God’s children,” Shankman said.

She called on the congregation to stand with Israel.

Synagogues throughout the area are holding prayer services this week following the attack, which has launched the latest war in the Middle East.

Former president of the congregation, David Astrove, said, “now is the time to mourn for those who were killed. Offer whatever support we can to the survivors, pray for the safe return of those who are captives.”

He urged members to fight hate “whenever and wherever it happens.”

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

