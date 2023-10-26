DC murder suspect on the run for 7 weeks after hospital escape has been captured, police say

Christopher Haynes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service's Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Oxon Hill. He had "been taking actions to conceal his location" for more than seven weeks while on the run.

A murder suspect who escaped police custody at The George Washington University Hospital more than seven weeks ago, sparking an extensive manhunt, has been captured, D.C. police announced Thursday.

Christopher Haynes, 30, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Oxon Hill, Maryland, D.C. police Cmdr. Leslie Parsons told reporters during a news conference.

Haynes, a Virginia resident, escaped police custody after being arrested Sept. 6 in connection with a fatal shooting in the District. While he was being processed at a D.C. police station, he complained of an ankle injury and was taken to the hospital where he was being watched over by two officers. While his handcuffs were being switched out, Haynes assaulted one of the officers and fled with one handcuff still attached to his right wrist, police said.

His escape initially triggered a shelter-in-place order on the campus in Northwest D.C. and police fielded numerous possible sightings. Later, D.C. police released home surveillance footage of Haynes climbing through someone’s backyard. In addition, a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest was offered.

Before his escape, Haynes was being held in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Brent Hayward, of Gainesville, Virginia, who was gunned down Aug. 12 at a BP Gas Station in Northeast D.C.

Hayward’s mother told WTOP she’s relieved that Haynes has been found.

“A weight has been lifted. It’s a weight off me. It’s a weight off my family. We were losing confidence in the federal government that they would catch him,” Shelia Jackson said.

Authorities said Thursday that Haynes would face additional charges in connection with his escape.

“My confidence is back in our police system, our police force,” Jackson said. “Other people could have gotten hurt.”

U.S. Marshal Robert Dixon said Haynes was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Iverson Street in Oxon Hill, which is in Prince George’s County.

“I can only concentrate on justice, and I’m hoping that he will get justice,” Jackson said.

Cmdr. Don Snider, with the fugitive task force, declined to say what led authorities to Haynes’ location.

He said Haynes had “been taking actions to conceal his location,” during the more than seven weeks he’s been on the run.

Authorities also said Thursday they could not comment when asked if anyone was helping Haynes evade capture or whether anyone else would face charges. Last month, as the search for Haynes dragged on, D.C. police officials said they believed someone was helping harbor him.

“He’s not out there surviving on his own,” Assistant Chief of Investigative Services Bureau Carlos Heraud said at the time.

After Haynes escaped, D.C. police launched an administrative investigation looking at whether the officers at the hospital responsible for securing Haynes had followed protocols. Parsons, the D.C. police commander, said that review is still ongoing.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.