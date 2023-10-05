5th annual Porchfest DC in Southeast highlights community spirit

Sunday’s fall weather was the perfect way to kick off Porchfest DC's Southeast edition, with the annual event celebrating its fifth year in the District's Hillcrest community.

Nia Mobley, co-executive director of Porchfest, calls the event fun and entertaining for everyone from “grandparents to toddlers.”

Live music played on the front lawns of residential houses lining the street, local artist vendors painted, people jumped rope, and DJ speakers blasted Go-Go music.

Longtime Southeast resident John Murphy donned a sweatshirt purchased from a local vendor with the word “Southeast” printed across the front. He said the people at Porchfest are “really engaging.”

“Whether you know someone or not, someone will just stop and start chatting with you,” Murphy said. “That’s the kind of energy you get around here.”

“We really want the neighbors to get to know each other,” Mobley said. “It builds community.”

The free event is intended to help the local community.

Votes will take place on which Hillcrest block next year’s Porchfest will be held on.

