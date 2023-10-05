Israel-Hamas war: Arlington woman caught in Jerusalem | DC community pray for peace | Israel pounds Gaza | What is Hamas? | Live updates
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 5th annual Porchfest DC…

5th annual Porchfest DC in Southeast highlights community spirit

Heather Gustafson | heather.gustafson@wtop.com

October 8, 2023, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Porchfest DC’s Southeast edition celebrated its fifth year in the District’s Hillcrest community. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson)
WTOP/Heather Gustafson
Porchfest DC’s Southeast edition celebrated its fifth year in the District’s Hillcrest community. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson)
WTOP/Heather Gustafson
Porchfest DC’s Southeast edition celebrated its fifth year in the District’s Hillcrest community. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson)
WTOP/Heather Gustafson
Porchfest DC’s Southeast edition celebrated its fifth year in the District’s Hillcrest community. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson)
WTOP/Heather Gustafson
Porchfest DC’s Southeast edition celebrated its fifth year in the District’s Hillcrest community. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson)
WTOP/Heather Gustafson
Porchfest DC’s Southeast edition celebrated its fifth year in the District’s Hillcrest community. (WTOP/Heather Gustafson)
WTOP/Heather Gustafson
(1/6)

Sunday’s fall weather was the perfect way to kick off Porchfest DC’s Southeast edition, with the annual event celebrating its fifth year in the District’s Hillcrest community.

Nia Mobley, co-executive director of Porchfest, calls the event fun and entertaining for everyone from “grandparents to toddlers.”

Live music played on the front lawns of residential houses lining the street, local artist vendors painted, people jumped rope, and DJ speakers blasted Go-Go music.

Longtime Southeast resident John Murphy donned a sweatshirt purchased from a local vendor with the word “Southeast” printed across the front. He said the people at Porchfest are “really engaging.”

“Whether you know someone or not, someone will just stop and start chatting with you,” Murphy said. “That’s the kind of energy you get around here.”

“We really want the neighbors to get to know each other,” Mobley said. “It builds community.”

The free event is intended to help the local community.

Votes will take place on which Hillcrest block next year’s Porchfest will be held on.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Heather Gustafson

Heather Gustafson is a Freelance Anchor/Reporter for WTOP, a DMV native and an Emmy award-winning journalist lauded for her 2020 Black Lives Matter protests coverage.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up