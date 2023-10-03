ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: Live Updates | Israeli strikes pound refugee camp | Journalists killed | White House's anti-Islamophobia strategy | War expanding beyond Hamas?
3 officers injured, armed suspect killed in Southeast DC shooting, police say

October 20, 2023, 5:00 AM

Acting Chief of Police Pamela Smith gives a press briefing on a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.(Courtesy 7News)
D.C. police say a police officer is recovering in the hospital after shooting and killing an armed man on Thursday afternoon in Southeast.

Acting police Chief Pamela Smith said nearby officers responded to a call in the 2800 block of Gainesville Street near the D.C.-Maryland border just before 5 p.m. The incident involved a man with a gun arguing with two women, Smith said.

“As they attempted to make contact, the suspect fled, and a foot pursuit ensued. While they are running, there is an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and at least two of our officers,” Smith said.

During the investigation, D.C. police said shots were fired at responding officers, striking one of them. The officer is being treated in the hospital and police say he is in stable condition. Two other officers were also injured, but they are all expected to survive the encounter.

“Officers returned fire at the suspect, who was struck multiple times,” police spokesperson Paris Lewbel told WTOP in a preliminary statement. The suspect died at the scene.

“Today’s incident is another reminder of the dangers that our officers face each day when dealing with illegal firearms in our city,” Smith said.

D.C. police did not confirm if the firearm was possessed illegally, if the weapon was a ghost gun or if it was not registered properly.

“Well, at this point, like I said, our ATF partners are really taking possession of the weapon, and we’ll be able to determine that at some other time,” Smith told reporters.

Police plan to release bodycam footage of the incident within five business days.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

