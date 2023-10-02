2 teachers walking with preschool kids in DC attacked by man who then exposed himself

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after police say he attacked two teachers who were walking with a group of young children in D.C.'s Bloomingdale neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to D.C. police, Russell Fred Dunkley III, was arrested on charges of two counts of simple assault. Additionally, he was charged with lewd acts, misdemeanor sexual abuse of a child, assault on a police officer, obstructing and aggressive panhandling.

Police said the two women were caring for a group of 20 to 30 kids ranging from the age of 1 to 3 years old on S Street in Northwest D.C., when Dunkley came over to the group asking for money. He was told to leave them alone but refused.

When one of the teachers began calling 911, he started punching her repeatedly in the head and then began punching the other teacher in the head, the arrest report said.

According to witnesses Dunkley also exposed himself in front of the children and began masturbating.

Dunkley was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. While there, he assaulted an officer.

according to Ward 5 Council member Zachary Parker, who represents the neighborhood, and wrote about the incident on social media. He said that he met with school staff and families after the incident.

I’m just now leaving Petit Scholars in Bloomingdale, where staff and families have been shaken by a deeply disturbing incident today. Two teachers were attacked near 2nd and S St NW while a group of teachers were walking three classes of toddlers and infants. — Councilmember Zachary Parker (@CMZParker5) October 23, 2023

Parker said that he has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to request a Stay Away order for Dunkley, and he has asked D.C. police to increase their presence in the area, including police escorts for walks and playtime for school groups.

WTOP News partner 7News obtained video of the attack captured from a nearby doorbell camera.

WTOP reached out to the school but did not receive an immediate reply.