1 dead, 1 arrested after 2 carjacked vehicles crash in Northeast DC, police say

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

October 26, 2023, 8:52 AM

Police find a car flipped over on Brentwood Road in Northeast D.C. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)

One person is dead and a juvenile has been arrested following two crashes involving carjacked vehicles in Northeast D.C. early Thursday morning.

D.C. police told WTOP they got a call around 3 a.m. for crashes involving two vehicles at the intersection of Brentwood Road and Bryant Street in Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found one female person dead inside one of the vehicles. Police have not identified the person killed in the crash.

A juvenile female was arrested at the scene, and police say at least three other people, who were also in the cars, ran away before officers arrived.

According to police, both vehicles were carjacked before the crashes and going at high speeds before crashing blocks away from each other.

At the scene, WTOP’s Kyle Cooper reported that he saw “an SUV that is flipped on its roof, up against a telephone pole” being cleared by D.C. police.

“That is one of the two cars that crashed here this morning, the other one crashed a little bit further down the road, it’s already been towed away,” Cooper said. “And right now, they are making preparations to tow this vehicle away.”

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police.

Below is a map where the crashes took place.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report. 

