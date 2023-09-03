Woman stabbed while on Green Line Metro train, police say

The stabbing happened while she was on board a Green Line Train at the Navy Yard Metro Station just before 6 p.m.

Metro police say a woman is currently in the hospital after being stabbed in Navy Yard on Sunday.

Officials said she is being treated for critical injuries.

WMATA officers said the Half Street entrance to the metro station was closed while police were on the scene and trains were single tracking between Navy Yard and Anacostia.

Trains began running normally and the station reopened within an hour of closing.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

