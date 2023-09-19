US Capitol Police clear vehicle that prompted earlier evacuation

U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday afternoon a suspicious vehicle prompted an evacuation of its headquarters.

After investigating the situation, they cleared the vehicle shortly before 3 p.m.

Capitol Police said the suspicious vehicle was in the 100 block of D Street in Northeast D.C. A police canine “indicated interest” in the vehicle, authorities said.

People and motorists were advised to avoid the area, which affected part of Massachusetts Avenue and several other streets near Union Station.

