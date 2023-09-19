Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » US Capitol Police clear…

US Capitol Police clear vehicle that prompted earlier evacuation

Mitchell Miller | mmiller1@wtop.com

September 19, 2023, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday afternoon a suspicious vehicle prompted an evacuation of its headquarters.

After investigating the situation, they cleared the vehicle shortly before 3 p.m.

Capitol Police said the suspicious vehicle was in the 100 block of D Street in Northeast D.C. A police canine “indicated interest” in the vehicle, authorities said.

People and motorists were advised to avoid the area, which affected part of Massachusetts Avenue and several other streets near Union Station.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Mitchell Miller

Mitchell Miller has worked at WTOP since 1996, as a producer, editor, reporter and Senior News Director. After working "behind the scenes," coordinating coverage and reporter coverage for years, Mitchell moved back to his first love -- reporting. He is now WTOP's Capitol Hill reporter.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up